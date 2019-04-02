On March 23-24, St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema and the Masonic Building were places for science and learning as the local theater participated in a week-long Science on Screen Week.
On Saturday, Santa Rosa’s Schulz Museum provided activities called “Peanuts, Naturally” at the Goodman Building and the film “First Man” was shown at the Cameo, followed by a Q&A with NASA scientists. “First Man” is about the Apollo space program and the 1969 landing on the moon.
On Sunday, March 24, two scientists from the Chabot Space & Science Center, Dan Stanton and Julia DeMarines were on the Cameo stage demonstrating fire and ice, including lighting up various elements and freezing different items, including balloons in liquid nitrogen, which is minus 360 degrees. After their demonstrations and shenanigans, the 3D film “Journey to Space” was shown.
Across the street in the Goodman building, David Garden Jr. was helping youngsters build Mars rovers, while Stanton and DeMarines were showing their inflatable planetarium.