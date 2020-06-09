Second St. Helena High School podcast honored by NPR

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the “Popo the Clown” podcast that was a finalist in the NPR Student Podcast Challenge, another podcast by St. Helena High School students earned an Honorable Mention.

On June 3 NPR awarded an Honorable Mention to “How Does Happiness Change As We Age?” It was written and recorded by Valeria Heredia, Summer Krell, Sharon Lagunas, Zoe Long, Andrea Rojas and Liesl Wolf Heinemann.

“We wondered, why do our interpretations of happiness change so drastically as we grow older,” according to the six-minute podcast.

The students in Elizabeth Ganshorn’s 11th-grade English class asked more than 10 people ages 7 and up what brings them happiness. Answers ranged from “having fun” (from a 7-year-old) to “good health and peace of mind” (from a 77-year-old).

Both podcasts are posted on Ganshorn’s SoundCloud page.