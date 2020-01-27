The Napa Valley College board of trustees elected Rosaura Segura of St. Helena as board president for 2020.
An Upvalley community leader and longtime member of the St. Helena Catholic Church, Segura has been an immigration services provider for 31 years in St. Helena and owns a small vineyard in Lake County.
A former board member of the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation and the St. Helena Boys and Girls Club Board, Segura currently serves on the Cinco de Mayo Golf Tournament committee, which raises funds for the three migrant farmworker centers in Napa Valley. She chaired the Napa County Migrant Farmworker Committee for 10 years and served on the Institute of Mexicans Abroad (Instituto de Mexicanos en el Exterior) as an adviser to the Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary.
Segura was first elected to the NVC board in 2016 and is serving the final year of her second term. She will be up for re-election in November.
“It is with great honor and pleasure that I accepted the nomination and election to the presidency (chair) to the NVC board of trustees from my fellow trustees,” said Segura.
Info: napavalley.edu