Segura, Rothfeld appointed to St. Helena Planning Commission

Segura and Rothfeld were among nine applicants for the two seats. The others were Chris Fowler, Edward Kuntz, Bernard Lauper, Michael Mills, Patrick Rue, Leslie Stanton and Philippa Ward.

The City Council Rules of Procedure call for the mayor to nominate applicants subject to the approval of the majority of the council. Councilmembers interviewed all of the applicants except Lauper and took a recess to rank their top choices for the two seats.

The council’s top four choices were, in descending order, Segura, Ward, Rue and Rothfeld.

When Ellsworth nominated Segura for the first seat, the rest of the council unanimously approved his motion.

For the second seat, Ellsworth nominated Stanton, the longtime children’s librarian who ran on a slate with him in the November City Council election.

"(As much) as I respect your input and your advisory ballots, it's not my obligation to go along with the advisory," Ellsworth noted to the rest of the council.

Ellsworth’s motion to appoint Stanton died for lack of a second.

Then Ellsworth nominated Fowler, a picture framer and Realtor. This time Vice Mayor Paul Dohring seconded Ellsworth’s motion, but the other three councilmembers voted it down.