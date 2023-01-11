Sewer backups but no flooding in St. Helena

A series of Bay Area storms has overwhelmed sewers and prompted an emergency declaration, but so far St. Helena has been spared significant flooding.

A weather station near the Pope Street Bridge received 7.17 inches of rain over the seven days between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10. Wednesday, Jan. 4, has been the wettest day so far at 2 inches.

A dry Thursday was forecast before more rain arrives in Northern California on Friday and through the weekend.

The Napa River near St. Helena peaked Monday morning at 16.7 feet, just short of its 18-foot flood stage. Sulphur Creek near Pope Street crested Monday morning at 5.6 feet, well short of its 10-foot flood stage.

The flood project protecting Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park and Hunt’s Grove Apartments is working according to plan. City Manager Anil Comelo said the flood beds between the Napa River and the levee were not full as of Tuesday morning, and no major flooding was anticipated in the next few days.

St. Helena experienced two sewer backups during Monday’s deluge, on Railroad Avenue and Fulton Lane, prompting Comelo to declare a state of emergency, which allows the city to seek state and federal reimbursement for storm-related expenses and damage. The council ratified the emergency proclamation on Tuesday.

In one case, cleanup costs are likely to be over $250,000, Comelo said. Staff will seek reimbursement from the city’s insurance pool and the state.

St. Helena Public Works Director Joe Leach sought mutual aid from the Napa County, which provided two maintenance workers and a county truck to help city staff monitor manholes around town and keep an eye out for more sewer overflows.

The Fulton Lane incident caused sewage to back up into a business. Comelo said the city has hired a contractor to sanitize the facility and install a new sewer backflow device. The current one apparently failed.

Comelo called the response to the storm “a team effort with employees from several departments pitching in to perform tasks.”

He also credited Public Works employees Leach, Clayton Church and Carlos Uribe for “tireless work” monitoring creeks and the Napa River over the last week.

A fallen tree knocked out power Monday night at the water treatment plant near Bell Canyon Reservoir, Leach told the council on Tuesday. A backup generator kicked in, and Leach said there’s no problem delivering potable water to customers. The reservoir is full and spilling.

Due to stormwater infiltrating the city’s faulty sewer pipes, the wastewater treatment plant is taking in 5 million gallons per day, which is about 10 times its normal dry weather flow.

“That is a significant impact on the ponds, the treatment system and the staff,” Leach said.

The heavy flow into the plant provides “significant impetus” to capital projects that would repair leaky pipes and create “a tighter system that prevents infiltration,” Leach said.

A sinkhole was discovered on Tuesday near the Napa River at Dowdell Lane. Leach said it might have been caused by a failed pipe.

The St. Helena Police Department briefly lost phone service Tuesday morning, but it was restored around 8 a.m.

Tuesday’s council meeting, originally scheduled to be held in person at Vintage Hall, was held virtually via Zoom so that staff and members of the public — especially those living outside of town — could stay off the roads and avoid potential flooding, high winds and other storm-related hazards.

