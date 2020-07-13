'She had a zest for life': Friends remember Cori Montez, formerly of St. Helena Police Department

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the death of Cori Montez, a longtime community service officer at the St. Helena Police Department, who died June 30 after fighting cancer for almost nine years. She was 59.

“She’s the strongest woman I’ve ever known, by far,” said her close friend Marianne Brooks. “She had a zest for life.”

A Colusa native, Montez applied for the St. Helena Police Department’s first community service officer (CSO) position in early 1988. Bert Johansson, the then-sergeant who conducted her background check, said several people told him the department “would be crazy not to hire Cori.”

“They were right, Cori was an extraordinary person who consistently went above and beyond,” said Johansson, who went on to serve as police chief and then city manager. “Cori always had a smile, could interact with anyone and loved life.”

Law enforcement shift schedules can be erratic, and retired Sergeant Matt Talbott remembers always feeling a rush of pleasure when he would arrive at work and see that Montez was on duty.

“It was really fun working with Cori,” Talbott said. “I enjoyed her company and her conversation. She was a good person. We had a lot of laughs."