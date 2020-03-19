Shelter-at-home order covering St. Helena takes effect Friday

The shelter-at-home order taking effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, March 20, requires most Napa County residents, including those in St. Helena, to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order, effective through April 8, carves out exceptions for “essential activities” like buying groceries and other necessary supplies, going to medical appointments, and engaging in outdoor activities like walking, hiking, biking – as long as people maintain six feet of social distance and avoid gatherings of 50 or more.

People can also go to work if they are employed by an “essential business,” a category that includes grocery stores, farmers markets, farms, wineries and breweries in order to preserve inventory and production, gas stations, banks, auto repair shops, hardware stores, plumbing businesses, electrician businesses, taxis, restaurants for drive-through, takeout and delivery only, laundromats, dry cleaners and newspapers.

A complete list of essential businesses is available at https://bit.ly/2Uj1Lgw.

The order is mandatory, and violations are considered a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment or both. However, “the intent is not for anyone to get in trouble,” according to a county fact sheet.