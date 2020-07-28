Sick leave concession cuts St. Helena’s employment costs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A concession by city employees involving sick leave will save St. Helena hundreds of thousands of dollars over the long term.

New contracts approved July 14 by the City Council limit how much accrued sick leave current employees can cash out when they leave the city.

Previously, those employees were allowed to cash out 50% of their accrued sick leave, with no cap. Under the new contracts, employees won’t be able to cash out any additional sick leave on top of what they’d already earned by July 1, 2020.

The city had already limited the cash-out for new employees and members of the St. Helena Employees Association. The contracts approved this month limited the cash-out for current police, mid-managers and executive staff.

The benefit had an annual value of $139,000, which the city could have been liable for if all eligible employees had left the city. That value would have increased over time as employees moved up the salary schedule.

