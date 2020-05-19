Signs of normalcy as St. Helena starts to reopen

With businesses and parks gradually reopening, customers lining up on the sidewalk, and occasional bumper-to-bumper traffic, St. Helena is starting to feel a bit more like St. Helena.
Lines to pick up a Giugni’s sandwich are nothing new; it’s just that these days the customers are lining up outside the store and maintaining social distancing.
“Business has been pretty good” since Giugni's reopened last Friday, said manager Ignacio Delgadillo.
“We’re blessed to have good support in the community, which helped us launch. We’ve actually been running out of bread early,” he said.
Giugni’s started accepting credit/debit cards in 2018, and it’s now taking orders online at giugnis.com.
“Trying to adjust the business model has been a little bit of a challenge, but desperate times call for desperate measures, right?” Delgadillo said.
The Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company also reopened Friday for to-go orders, but business has been slow – maybe because it’s off Main Street and word is still getting around that it’s open.
The usually crowded tables and chairs are off-limits, and staff members are wearing face coverings in accordance with the county’s shelter-at-home order.
“There aren’t as many people out and about, so it’s hard to know what to expect,” said owner Ben Sange. “Some of the regulars who come in are glad the doors are back open, as are we.”
Downtown retailers deemed “non-essential” have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Antonio Castellucci, who owns four downtown buildings, said he gave all of his tenants a 50% discount on their rent for April and May.
One of his tenants, Material Movement, near the corner of Main and Adams, was already struggling before the pandemic and now plans to liquidate its inventory and go out of business, Castellucci said. Tuck Beckstoffer Wines, which leases office space on the second floor of the same building, is also canceling its lease, he said.
Residents are starting to return to St. Helena’s parks, which reopened last week, although playgrounds and picnic pads are still closed.
On Tuesday, Rick Clark and Wes St. John were eating in Lyman Park after picking up lunch at Villa Corona.
“It’s very good to be out and about,” said Clark, who underwent minor surgery after sheltering at home for two months.
“It’s good to have the parks reopen,” said Mike Hamblin, who was eating a sandwich at Lyman Park. Hamblin, a self-employed contract painter, said he’s especially looking forward to getting back to work.
“I can’t wait for people to start opening up their houses again and letting me paint,” he said.
Even with Crane Park open, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market has no immediate plans to leave its temporary home in the parking lot of the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus. The market limits the number of shoppers and requires social distancing.
“Under the present shelter-in-place restrictions it would be impossible to secure Crane Park so that we can keep a check on the attendance,” said Wendy Strachan, the market’s board president. “In an ideal world we would go back to Crane Park when we can run a ‘normal’ market with all the vendors and programs.”
