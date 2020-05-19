Signs of normalcy as St. Helena starts to reopen

“There aren’t as many people out and about, so it’s hard to know what to expect,” said owner Ben Sange. “Some of the regulars who come in are glad the doors are back open, as are we.”

Downtown retailers deemed “non-essential” have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Antonio Castellucci, who owns four downtown buildings, said he gave all of his tenants a 50% discount on their rent for April and May.

One of his tenants, Material Movement, near the corner of Main and Adams, was already struggling before the pandemic and now plans to liquidate its inventory and go out of business, Castellucci said. Tuck Beckstoffer Wines, which leases office space on the second floor of the same building, is also canceling its lease, he said.

Residents are starting to return to St. Helena’s parks, which reopened last week, although playgrounds and picnic pads are still closed.

On Tuesday, Rick Clark and Wes St. John were eating in Lyman Park after picking up lunch at Villa Corona.

“It’s very good to be out and about,” said Clark, who underwent minor surgery after sheltering at home for two months.