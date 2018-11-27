Napa Silo’s announced earlier this month that after a decade in business, the Main Street venue would be suspending operations Jan. 1 while reconsidering its business plan.
Owner Harry Price said his intention is to find a way to include live music in the setting’s next incarnation, though the format is uncertain.
Members of Napa’s music community – presenters and musicians – said the closure, even for a short time, would be mourned. They shared memories of how Silo’s evolved over the years to become an intimate, first-rate venue.
Bob St. Laurent, a bass player in the surf rock band The Deadlies and for years host of “Morning Bob” on KVYN, said Silo’s is unique and essential to the local music scene.
“Silo’s is a local joint, owned by a local, for locals, and tourists alike ...” St. Laurent said. “Without Silo’s, there are very few choices left. It’s the only place left for locals to play and locals to see and hang out. The room is a room of everyone you know. You can fill that room with your friends.