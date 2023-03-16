Silverado Trail outside St. Helena was closed Thursday morning after a two-vehicle collision, authorities reported.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The crash occurred at about 6:41 a.m. near the Pope Street intersection, according to the California Highway Patrol. Crews from St. Helena Fire and Cal Fire were called to the scene.
Silverado was shut down between Pope Street and Deer Park Road, Cal Fire said in a Facebook post.
Further details were not immediately available.