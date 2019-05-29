A section of Silverado Trail at Pratt Avenue that was damaged in a January 2017 landslide is scheduled to be repaired from June 24 through Sept. 30.
The $3 million project will be funded by the Federal Highway Administration, Mallika Ramachandran, engineering manager for the Napa County Public Works Department, told the St. Helena City Council on Tuesday.
The county built a temporary 8-foot-tall steel-and-concrete wall in the days after the slide so that the Trail could reopen with narrower lanes. The Pratt Avenue bridge, which has been closed since the slide, will reopen once the permanent fix is installed, said Ramachandran.
The project involves a 280-foot-long concrete retaining wall varying in height between five and 23 feet. It will be treated with a “rugged flagstone” finish for aesthetic purposes.
The slope behind the wall will be backfilled with rocks to create a stronger, more stable hillside.
One lane will be closed during work hours between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Some traffic delays are expected.
The work will be performed by McCullough Construction.