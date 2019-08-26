Workers will begin pouring concrete for a retaining wall on Silverado Trail at Pratt Avenue at 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The concrete pour is estimated to last 12 continuous hours, but may take longer. The retaining wall will hold in place the hill that collapsed during the 2017 storms.
Since the start of the project, the county has stopped work at 3 p.m. each day to ensure two lanes of traffic were available for the afternoon commute. If the county cannot restore two lanes of traffic by 3 p.m., only southbound traffic will be allowed on Silverado Trail at Pratt. No northbound traffic will be allowed past the construction site.
Changeable message boards will be placed at Trancas Street, Zinfandel Lane and Pope Street warning of the closure.
Napa County Roads will set up a hard barrier at Meadowood Drive to either turn northbound strays around or allow them through if they are local traffic.
If the county finishes the work before 3 p.m. (or as soon as they finish after 3 p.m.), the signs will be de-energized and two lanes of traffic will be restored.
The St. Helena Police Department, CHP, and Napa County Sheriff will assist. Napa County will issue Nixle alerts each of the three business days leading up to the event.