The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame will soon have a permanent home.
On Saturday at the Native Sons Hall, six new members were inducted into the hall: Bob “Bimmer” Sculatti (Class of 1946, athlete and distinguished service), Hardland Morley (1954), Terry O’Rourke (1977), Fred Miller (coach, 1980-1997), Rebecca “Beci” Ivanoff (1987) and Adam Beattie (1999). Each of the inductees hold or are among the leaders in school season or career records.
The SHHS Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 2013 thanks to the heavy lifting of Jim Hunt, who passed away in 2017. Board member Jim Gamble added that the organization received permission from St. Helena Unified School District Superintendent Marylou Wilson to proceed with construction of the Hall of Fame room in the foyer of the gym at St. Helena High. The goal is to complete the project in two years.
“The Green Bay Packers will have nothing on our Hall of Fame,” Gamble quipped.
Gamble added that the goal of the Hall of Fame committee is to preserve history, honor excellence, and connect generations.
“When I see all of you, I am moved,” Gamble told the crowd. “I think this is what it is all about, the gathering together of over 70 years of St. Helena High sports heroes, including their families, their children, their grandchildren, their friends, their teammates, their teachers, their coaches, their mentors and their confidants.”
Sculatti and O’Rourke, who passed away in 2008 and 2017 respectively, were inducted posthumously. Paul Sculatti, who is Bimmer’s nephew and godson, and LaVerne O’Rourke, who is Terry’s older brother, accepted the awards on their behalf.
Bob “Bimmer” Sculatti
Sculatti gave over 45 years of his life to the Carpy Gang, St. Helena's youth football program, since 1936 as a coach and/or board member. Sculatti, however, also shined as a student/athlete in football and basketball. Before his senior year, Sculatti joined the U.S. Army in the spring of 1945 to serve in World War II, thus losing his senior year of athletics.
“Losing that senior year of high school affected his stats considerably,” Paul Sculatti said. “Then he went on to do Carpy Gang for over 40 years. There are many kids he helped and many of you are here tonight. He grew up on the poor side of town but he strived to succeed and be somebody.”
Ivanoff added that Sculatti was about supporting every sport in St. Helena, not just football.
Hardland Morley
Introducing Morley was Artie Carr, who graduated one year before the honoree, who played football, basketball and baseball.
Morley’s early years were not easy as his father died in an automobile accident and his older brother, Albert, became a quadriplegic after falling out of a tree. His family moved to St. Helena from Lake County.
“When I came to town, I was only 6 or 7 years old,” Morley said. “I managed to flunk the second grade. I will almost guarantee that nobody from St. Helena had ever flunked second grade and then moved on to become a lifetime educator.”
Morley subsequently skipped third grade and moved on to fourth. Morley referred to his mother, brother and Al Carpy as his biggest mentors.
“He (Carpy) changed my whole life,” Morley said. “The greatest honor that I could receive is to have my name on a wall alongside Al Carpy.”
Terry O’Rourke
O’Rourke was a standout in football and baseball. LaVerne O’Rourke marveled at how Terry being the youngest of five brothers hardened his competitive edge.
“He got picked on a lot,” LaVerne said. “When it would rain, we’d go down to Carpy Field and play tackle football. I’ve got to give my little brother credit. He made me want to play harder with his spirit and drive.”
Terry O’Rourke played on a 1976 football team reached the semifinals of the CIF North Coast Section Class A playoffs.
Fred Miller
Miller coached the boys tennis team from 1980 until 1986, when the boys and girls teams merged.
Jack Oliver, who started taking lessons from Miller at age 5, said the 69-year-old Miller did more than coach the Saints. He established the Upper Valley Tennis Association, which gave St. Helena a developmental program for youths.
“There are lots of stats and numbers but I have a couple,” Miller said. “The No. 1 stat, one year we did not play every kid on the squad in a league match. Why? There were freshmen girls sitting in the corner saying they didn’t want to play. ‘You know, we’re not ready.’ ‘Well, why are you out here?’ They’d say, ‘The boys are really good looking on this team.’ Two years later, those two gals were totally dominant. Zero, the number of matches and practices that I missed. It was a complete community success.”
Rebecca “Beci” Ivanoff
Ivanoff was introduced by her older brother, Brian. The 1987 graduate was a three-sport star (volleyball, basketball and softball).
Volleyball did not have individual statistics but Ivanoff was a sophomore on the Saints Div. III State Championship team that defeated Melodyland (Anaheim) in 1984.
“I would really like to thank my mom,” Ivanoff said. “My father was hospitalized. We had to pull together. She never missed a game. She never failed to get me shoes if I needed them, regardless of what was going on financially. I don’t know if my brother knows how much he means to me. Donna was an incredible role model who set a high bar. She pulled this community together in so many ways for my generation.”
Ivanoff was referring to long-time Saints volleyball coach Donna McCornack.
Adam Beattie
Dan Boyett, who coached Saints football from 1993 to 1997, introduced Beattie. The Saints had 18 consecutive losing seasons before going 6-3-1 in 1997, then 9-2 in 1998. At the time, St. Helena was playing in the Superior California Athletic League, which had schools more than twice St. Helena’s size. Saints football had been in the midst of 13 coaching changes in 28 years. Beattie played both football and basketball. He is one of only two football players in St. Helena High history to be the student representative on the school board.
Beattie and his family moved to St. Helena from San Francisco with the hopes of joining a wonderful community and learning valuable lessons along the way.
“I feel very fortunate to call St. Helena home,” Beattie said. “The first sports/life lesson I learned was my first day at RLS, ‘Do your personal best.’ That still resonates with me today. Any endeavor in my life, I can’t feel good about it if I don’t give my all.”