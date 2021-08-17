Small fire extinguished south of Calistoga

A vehicle fire burned a patch of vegetation south of Calistoga on Sunday afternoon before being extinguished by firefighters.

Just after 3 p.m., Cal Fire received a call of a vehicle fire on Silverado Trail near Clover Flat Landfill. When the first engine arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed with flames, with the fire extending into a small patch of vegetation, according to Cal Fire spokesman Erick Hernandez.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the vehicle fire and stop forward progress of the brush fire after it had turned an area of 50 by 50 square feet.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The truck was a private vehicle that was not affiliated with the nearby landfill.