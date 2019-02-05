The highest elevations bordering the Napa Valley were dusted with snow overnight Monday, creating wintry scenes when dawn came and the fog lifted Tuesday.
The whiteness didn't descend as close to the valley floor as some forecasts had predicted Monday, but the sight of snow -- any snow -- drew looks of appreciation.
Many motorists struggled Tuesday morning to open the doors of vehicles that spent the night out of doors. They had frozen shut.
No serious traffic collisions were reported early Tuesday in Napa County. It was a different situation in Lake County where road ice caused a flurry of crashes.
It's doubtful if anyone in Napa found enough snow for a snowman or a snowball fight Tuesday. They had to be content with snow visuals.
Tuesday night was forecast to be colder than Monday night, with temperatures dipping into the 20s in many locations. But without the prospect of precipitation, don't expect snow.