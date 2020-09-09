 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soccer field proposed at St. Helena’s Wappo Park

Soccer field proposed at St. Helena’s Wappo Park

{{featured_button_text}}

Vintner Carl Doumani wants to build a soccer field at Wappo Park.

Doumani is proposing a 150-by-240-foot grass soccer field inside the main entrance to the park, north of the dog park. He has offered to fund all planning and construction costs of the park and a restroom.

The City Council encouraged city staff on Tuesday to keep working with Doumani and flesh out details like liability and environmental review.

“This is a donation to the city to improve currently unimproved land,” said City Councilmember David Knudsen, who met with Doumani to discuss the offer. “Some people would like to keep it unimproved, I suppose. To me, this seems like a perfect use of a field in a nice location.”

According to a staff report, Doumani would like to get the soccer field done by Dec. 31, but City Manager Mark Prestwich said the process would probably take longer.

Councilmember Mary Koberstein and Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said the city could use the opportunity to develop a standard process for accepting philanthropic offers.

Watch now: 5 Simple Tips for Improving Outdoor Workouts This Summer

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Soccer
Uploaded Photos

Soccer

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News