Soccer field proposed at St. Helena’s Wappo Park

Vintner Carl Doumani wants to build a soccer field at Wappo Park.

Doumani is proposing a 150-by-240-foot grass soccer field inside the main entrance to the park, north of the dog park. He has offered to fund all planning and construction costs of the park and a restroom.

The City Council encouraged city staff on Tuesday to keep working with Doumani and flesh out details like liability and environmental review.

“This is a donation to the city to improve currently unimproved land,” said City Councilmember David Knudsen, who met with Doumani to discuss the offer. “Some people would like to keep it unimproved, I suppose. To me, this seems like a perfect use of a field in a nice location.”

According to a staff report, Doumani would like to get the soccer field done by Dec. 31, but City Manager Mark Prestwich said the process would probably take longer.

Councilmember Mary Koberstein and Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said the city could use the opportunity to develop a standard process for accepting philanthropic offers.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

