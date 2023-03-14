Spotlight St. Helena will host a free town hall on city’s financial future at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Cameo Cinema.

Mayor Paul Dohring and City Manager Anil Comelo are scheduled to attend the meeting.

According to Spotlight, “This Town Hall meeting is to bring public awareness to St. Helena’s governance. Presented will be the council’s goals, long-term financial health, and upcoming initiatives.”

Spotlight St. Helena is a citizen-based effort to highlight St. Helena’s civic issues.

Seating is limited, so RSVP at spotlightsthelena.com.