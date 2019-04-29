The first “Spruce Up St. Helena” spring cleaning day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4.
Meet at the rallying point in front of the St. Helena Public Library to sign a volunteer waiver and receive information and equipment. Focus areas will include Main Street (paint curbs, spruce up City Hall), the library (general spruce up and pruning), and Crane Park (general spruce up, paint and repair picnic tables).
Volunteers should wear work clothes, gloves and a hat, if desired. Bring a favorite tool, if you wish.
At the end of the event, return to the rally point to sign off and grab a snack and a thank you.
For more information, contact Interim Police Chief Tim Foley at 967-2850 or tfoley@cityofsthelena.org.