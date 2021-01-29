St. Helana's former Las Alcobas hotel rebrands, reopens March 15

St. Helena's former Las Alcobas Napa Valley hotel is rebranding as Alila Napa Valley and reopening on March 15 after a year-long closure.

The 68-room hotel will be managed by Hyatt, which owns the Alila brand. The rebranding takes effect March 1, with reservations available on March 2, according to a press release.

“We are pleased to be joining forces with the Alila brand to tap into Hyatt’s luxury and lifestyle expertise and sales and marketing support,” said Samuel Leizorek, the owner of Alila Napa Valley. “Napa Valley will be enhanced when Alila Napa Valley opens with its prime location and beautiful rooms with the best unobstructed Napa views, overlooking the vineyard, mountains and beyond. With the opening of Alila Napa Valley, we are excited to continue ‘refining the art of hospitality’ for this gorgeous hotel.”

Las Alcobas closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and did not reopen in June when hotels were allowed to resume operations with strict cleaning and social distancing protocols.

The Acacia House restaurant with chef Chris Cosentino will remain housed in the former Georgian-style residence visible from Main Street. The hotel will feature a rebranded Spa Alila and Fitness Center and a new bridge over York Creek connecting the hotel with Beringer Vineyards.