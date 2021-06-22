 Skip to main content
St. Helena adopts $15.7 million General Fund budget

  • Updated
City of St. Helena logo

City of St. Helena

 Submitted photo

The St. Helena City Council approved a balanced $15.7 million General Fund budget on Tuesday.

Property tax revenues are estimated at $5.5 million in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Sales taxes are projected at $4.9 million. Based on robust hotel activity and strong future bookings, staff recently increased its hotel tax projection from $2.2 million to $3.1 million, which is 95% of pre-pandemic totals.

The following six staff positions will remain frozen, producing $776,127 in savings: planner, police officer, recreation supervisor, senior librarian, senior civil engineer, and maintenance worker.

The General Fund’s net position (or reserve) is projected to be 39%, exceeding the council’s 30% policy.

Since the council’s June 8 meeting, the city added $35,000 for a survey gauging public opinion about a potential 2022 bond measure to raise money for infrastructure.

Based on how revenues take shape over the next few months, the council could select more expenses from an add-back list on Sept. 14.

Oscar Ortiz on Tuesday took his oath to become the next Napa County sheriff on June 26.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

