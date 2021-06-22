St. Helena adopts $15.7 million General Fund budget

The St. Helena City Council approved a balanced $15.7 million General Fund budget on Tuesday.
Property tax revenues are estimated at $5.5 million in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Sales taxes are projected at $4.9 million. Based on robust hotel activity and strong future bookings, staff recently increased its hotel tax projection from $2.2 million to $3.1 million, which is 95% of pre-pandemic totals.
The following six staff positions will remain frozen, producing $776,127 in savings: planner, police officer, recreation supervisor, senior librarian, senior civil engineer, and maintenance worker.
The General Fund’s net position (or reserve) is projected to be 39%, exceeding the council’s 30% policy.
Since the council’s June 8 meeting, the city added $35,000 for a survey gauging public opinion about a potential 2022 bond measure to raise money for infrastructure.
Based on how revenues take shape over the next few months, the council could select more expenses from an add-back list on Sept. 14.
Photos: St. Helena High School graduation, 2021
St. Helena High School Class of 2021
Reid Ivanoff
Carter Dahline
St. Helena High School graduation
Fawad Muhammad
Sharon Lagunas
St. Helena High School graduation
Jayson Adkins
Megan Schweiger
St. Helena High School diploma
St. Helena High School graduation, 2021
Class of 2021 throws caps
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.