The St. Helena City Council has adopted its state-mandated Housing Element, leaving an open question as to whether the state will do the same.

In the works since February 2021, the Housing Element contains a list of potential housing sites and explains how the city can accommodate the 256 housing units contained in its Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) for 2023-2031.

The planning document exceeds that target by showing capacity for 472 units spread among low income, moderate income and above moderate income categories.

The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) is putting unprecedented pressure on local jurisdictions to allow for housing. It rejected St. Helena’s first two proposed Housing Elements and will now review the third draft the council adopted on Tuesday.

Not having a state-certified Housing Element makes it harder to compete for grants and leaves local governments vulnerable to litigation and the possible loss of control over housing development.

Mayor Paul Dohring said HCD is “completely unrealistic and does not really have a sense of the on-the-ground issues communities are facing,” especially the second home market that’s so prevalent in St. Helena.

Councilmember Lester Hardy said the city already needs to start thinking about how its water constraints should be factored into the city’s next RHNA allocation.

“If we have concerns about that constraint or any other … we’re going to need to think of that well in advance of the next RHNA allocation and the next Housing Element,” Hardy said.

The city has paid the consulting firm Mintier Harnish $222,643 to prepare the Housing Element and an associated Public Health, Safety, and Noise Element, which the council also adopted on Tuesday.

New utility rates

The council authorized staff to mail notices of proposed water and wastewater rates to property owners, under a process mandated by Proposition 218.

The council is scheduled to hold public hearings on the rates on June 27 and July 25. If a majority of affected property owners have protested the proposed rates by the June 27 hearing, the council will not be able to adopt them.

The proposed rates would start to take effect Sept. 1.

Hunter project

The council will hold its next hearing on the Hunter project on June 7. That will be the council’s last hearing on the project’s tentative map and environmental impact report.

Library HVAC

The council approved a $40,600 contract with Peterson Mechanical to replace five heating/cooling units at the St. Helena Public Library.

COVID-19 emergency ends

The council approved a resolution terminating the state of local emergency related to COVID-19. The original declaration was issued March 16, 2020.

Forestry grants

The council agreed to put up $100,000 in potential matching funds to help the Napa County Resource Conservation District apply for federal forestry grants.

Public Works vehicles

The council approved purchase agreements for a mini skid steer ($49,998) and a John Deere company utility tractor with loader and rotary cutter attachments ($41,933). The skid steer will help staff remove sediment and debris from bridges and culverts, and the tractor will mow weeds and create defensible space while limiting the use of pesticides.

Security protocols

City Manager Anil Comelo said the city is reviewing its security protocols after a member of the City Council was aggressively confronted by an unidentified man using obscene language during a break at the council’s May 1 hearing on the Hunter project.

Community identity

The city’s “Who Are We?” workshops on community identity have been postponed from June to August.