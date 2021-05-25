St. Helena agrees to lease terms for Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus

The City of St. Helena will pay monthly rent of $2 per square foot to occupy part of the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, according to lease terms authorized Tuesday by the City Council.
The Napa Valley College Board of Trustees is scheduled to authorize the lease in a few weeks.
Assuming the lease is signed, the College Avenue campus will house City Hall staff who were displaced from the old City Hall by smoke damage in late 2019 and have been working out of an interim City Hall on Railroad Avenue. The St. Helena Police Department will also move to the campus.
The lease is for five years, with an additional two-year option.
The timing of the move will depend on how quickly the required tenant improvements are approved by the Division of State Architects, which must authorize school construction.
"It's probably more than four months at this point," said City Manager Mark Prestwich.
City Hall staff will move in first. The police will come later, since the required tenant improvements on the police side of the building are more complex.
The monthly rent will be $2 per square foot per month for approximately 8,000 square feet, provided the city sweeps the parking lot regularly. If not, the rent increases to $2.50 per square foot.
The city estimates the annual cost at $216,000, plus $500,000 in tenant improvements, including to enhance security at the space near Pope Street that will become the police department.
"This has been a long journey," but the lease "benefits both the college and the city," Prestwich said.
The five-year lease includes the entire campus except for the Culinary Arts Building, where the college will retain exclusive use, and Fine Arts Rooms 8A and 8B, where the college will have priority use. The city could rent the Fine Arts rooms at certain times according to the college's usual fee schedule.
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said Vice Mayor Paul Dohring and former City Councilmember Mary Koberstein were instrumental in the negotiations that led up to the lease.
"This is a great opportunity for partnership" between the city and the college, Ellsworth said, crediting college President Ron Kraft and the college board for working with the city.
Councilmember Lester Hardy called the lease "a milestone accomplishment."
"It removes a real logjam (by) providing a desirable workplace for city staff while.... opening up city properties for other possibilities," Hardy said. "My hat's off to everyone who worked on this."
