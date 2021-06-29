St. Helena analyzes response to Glass Fire

A report analyzing St. Helena’s response to the Glass Fire recommends improving communication within the city government when Internet access is lost and creating an alternate evacuation route for Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park.
City staff studied their own response to the fire, based on surveys of city employees and comments from the public.
The after-action report highlights successes such as expeditious responses from fire, police and public works, effective evacuations, a lack of casualties, and good communication between the city and the public.
The report also noted some opportunities for improvement: greater city control over evacuations and repopulation, backup Internet access for city employees, and more training to help city employees understand how they fit into the city’s overall emergency response.
Some of the report’s recommendations are already in the works, including an emergency exit allowing Vineyard Valley residents to leave the park via the flood project site if necessary. First responders plan to conduct an evacuation drill in late July or early August and hold a meeting open to Vineyard Valley residents in late July, said Police Chief Chris Hartley.
Before the Glass Fire, the city had already implemented some recommendations that grew out of the 2018 wildfires, such as satellite phones for essential staff members, backup generators to power the library and the water system, and charging stations for the public during power outages.
The emergencies presented by the coronavirus pandemic and the LNU Lightning Complex fires also helped the city sharpen its crisis management skills, City Manager Mark Prestwich said.
“It’s ironic, but the Glass Fire probably came at a time when we were much better prepared than we might otherwise have been given the recent LNU fire as well as managing through the COVID challenge,” said Prestwich.
The after-action report contains the following recommendations:
1. Provide each city department with external cellular “Hot Spot” devices to enable Wi-Fi connections when other services are down and research the feasibility of fiber optics within the new City Hall and police facilities.
2. City Manager, Fire Chief and Police Chief review, update and provide the City Council with the City Emergency Operations Plan annually each spring.
3. Public Works Director establish and publish brush clearing procedures for riverbeds, creek beds, parks, and other public areas within the City to be completed by June 1, annually.
4. Fire Department conduct annual physical inspections preceding June 1 of residential defensible space and city owned property to mitigate potential fire hazards.
5. Police Chief and Fire Chief conduct an annual community forum to address emergency preparedness prior to fire season.
6. Police Department conduct bi-annual evacuation training or drills for sensitive areas of the community (Vineyard Valley, Silverado Orchards, Woodbridge Village, etc.)
7. Public Works and Fire Department establish an alternate evacuation route for Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park via the rear gate onto the city flood project road with a shared combination lock. Coordinate with Park ownership for an annual exercise or informational event.
8. Bi-annual training for department heads and key community volunteers in the operations of an Emergency Operations Command.
9. Administrative Services Department create and maintain recorded phone line during critical incidents that the community can call for daily updates prior to each fire season.
10. City fund a Planning and Community Development Directory and implement an online application/permit submittal system that will prevent work/project delays or stoppages during critical incidents or power outages.
11. Public Works Department contract for a deep cleaning of City facilities after a major fire or smoke event.
12. In 2021 the Fire Department was only staffed from 0700-1700. It is recommended that the Fire Department be staffed 24/7 during Red Flag warnings.
13. Administration provide and coordinate an emergency contact list for congregate living facility managers. This list should include cellular phone numbers for the City Manager, Chief of Police, Fire Chief and Public Information Officer. Police Department conduct an annual update of contact numbers for congregate living facility managers.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Photos: Napa firefighter makes American flags from used fire hoses
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.