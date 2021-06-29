St. Helena analyzes response to Glass Fire

A report analyzing St. Helena’s response to the Glass Fire recommends improving communication within the city government when Internet access is lost and creating an alternate evacuation route for Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park.

City staff studied their own response to the fire, based on surveys of city employees and comments from the public.

The after-action report highlights successes such as expeditious responses from fire, police and public works, effective evacuations, a lack of casualties, and good communication between the city and the public.

The report also noted some opportunities for improvement: greater city control over evacuations and repopulation, backup Internet access for city employees, and more training to help city employees understand how they fit into the city’s overall emergency response.

Some of the report’s recommendations are already in the works, including an emergency exit allowing Vineyard Valley residents to leave the park via the flood project site if necessary. First responders plan to conduct an evacuation drill in late July or early August and hold a meeting open to Vineyard Valley residents in late July, said Police Chief Chris Hartley.