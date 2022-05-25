St. Helena appoints committee to shape new utility rates

The St. Helena City Council appointed seven utility customers Tuesday to a committee that could help reshape how residents and businesses pay for water and sewer service.

The council appointed the following people to the Water and Wastewater Rate Study Customer Advisory Committee:

- Arlene Corsetti

- Sean Maher

- Peter McCrea

- Walter Nirenberg

- Garry Rose

- Mark Smithers

- Mario Trinchero

Eight people applied for the committee, which was to consist of five to seven members. The council appointed all of the applicants except Kelly Wheaton, agreeing to cap membership at seven.

The committee will review financial assumptions presented by staff and consultants as part of an upcoming rate study and advise the council on how to structure the new rates in an equitable way.

The rate study by the consultant Raftelis will consider returning to a tiered rate structure, in which customers pay more per unit for their water as their consumption increases.

Another consultant who guided the city’s last rate study in 2016 and 2017 advised the city to scrap its tiered rates, to the dismay of many ratepayers who felt that tiered rates incentivized conservation and ensured that high-consumption customers were paying their fair share.

The rate study will also look at charging different rates to customers based on where they live and which parts of the water system they use.

The study could lead to the council adopting new rates in late 2022.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

