St. Helena approves plans for $16.2 million sewer plant upgrade

An estimated $16.2 million upgrade to St. Helena’s wastewater treatment plant is ready to go out to bid.

The City Council on Tuesday approved the project’s design and its Mitigated Negative Declaration, which analyzes the environmental effects of upgrading the plant to meet new treatment requirements imposed by regulators in 2016.

The council also authorized staff to put the project’s construction phase out to bid. The construction cost (not including design and other soft costs) is estimated at $13.1 million.

“It’s an expensive project, but a necessary move for the city,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, who thanked city staff for moving the project along.

“This is a momentous occasion,” added City Councilmember Lester Hardy.

Once considered state of the art, the plant isn’t capable of complying with more stringent limits on biological oxygen demand and total suspended solids.

The upgrade will replace the current system with a packaged Membrane Bioreactor Treatment Facility capable of primary, secondary and tertiary treatment.