St. Helena awards bid for wastewater treatment plant upgrade

The City of St. Helena is entering into a $14.9 million contract with Thompson Builders to upgrade the city's wastewater treatment plant.
The City Council authorized the contract on Tuesday after the company submitted the lowest of five bids on the project.
The upgrade will enable the plant to produce recycled water and meet new treatment standards requiring by its most recent permit.
Construction should begin in mid-January 2022 and conclude by mid-2023.
Jesse Duarte
