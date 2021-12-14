 Skip to main content
St. Helena awards bid for wastewater treatment plant upgrade

Wastewater treatment plant

St. Helena’s wastewater treatment plant.

 Star file photo

The City of St. Helena is entering into a $14.9 million contract with Thompson Builders to upgrade the city's wastewater treatment plant.

The City Council authorized the contract on Tuesday after the company submitted the lowest of five bids on the project.

The upgrade will enable the plant to produce recycled water and meet new treatment standards requiring by its most recent permit.

Construction should begin in mid-January 2022 and conclude by mid-2023.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

