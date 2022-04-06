St. Helena-based Rombauer acquires three new vineyards

Rombauer Vineyards on Tuesday announced the acquisition of three premium vineyards totaling 154 vine acres in the Carneros-Sonoma, Sonoma Valley and Fiddletown appellations.

The acquisitions include the Haire Vineyard in Carneros-Sonoma, the Carriger Vineyard in Sonoma Valley, and a vineyard in the Fiddletown American Viticultural Area (AVA) of Amador County, bringing the family-owned winery’s estate and leased vineyards to a total of 830 planted vine acres.

“The Rombauer family’s goal has always been to produce the highest quality wines possible," President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Knebel said in a press release. "Having control over our own vineyards and consistent access to premium fruit is key to our philosophy of continual improvement in wine quality and style. The acquisition of these long-established premium vineyards also gives us the resources to satisfy the increasing demand for our world class portfolio of wines.”

The 52-acre Haire Vineyard in Carneros has been a source of Chardonnay for Rombauer for nearly two decades, ever since Koerner Rombauer shook hands with owner Jim Haire on a deal to acquire the fruit. Planted by the Haire family in 2000 and farmed by them ever since, the block near the San Pablo Bay features Haire clay loam soils. Fruit from the vineyard is described by Rombauer Vice President of Viticulture and Winemaking Richie Allen as having the classic characteristics of melon, peach, and nectarine. It is a prized source for Rombauer’s Carneros Chardonnay.

The Carriger Vineyard sits in a small pocket on the southwestern reach of Sonoma Valley, an historical AVA with a tradition of winegrowing dating back over 150 years. With well-drained soils of high rock content, the vineyard has been a source for Rombauer’s Sauvignon Blanc, with 45 acres planted to the variety. Climatically the site is a “sweet spot” between Rombauer’s other Sauvignon Blanc sources in the warmer Napa Valley and cooler Russian River Valley, and the fruit brings punchy varietal intensity to the wine. Rombauer plans to replant 45 additional acres at Carriger to Sauvignon Blanc to meet demand for this wine.

Sitting at an elevation ranging from 1,600 to 1,700 feet, the new 90-acre Fiddletown vineyard — including 13 acres planted to old-vine Zinfandel — features multiple sloping hillsides with different aspects and sandy loam soils from decayed granite. With plans to plant an additional 50 acres to Zinfandel and Barbera, Rombauer has begun preparing the land and laying out new blocks destined to become part of the winery’s California Zinfandel.

“Owning and farming our own vineyards is essential to the high-quality winemaking we are dedicated to, and these three sites are destined to become jewels in Rombauer’s portfolio,” Allen said. “It’s especially gratifying to see properties like Haire and Fiddletown pass from family to family. Rombauer is determined to be an excellent, long-term steward of these premium sites."