Church Street in St. Helena

The pavement on St. Helena's Church Street is one of several that will be restored, thanks to Measure T funds. The City of St. Helena's Public Works Department started the road construction uesday and the work is expected to be finished by Oct. 31.

 David Stoneberg, Star

The City of St. Helena Public Works Department began the 2019-20 Pavement Restoration Project on Tuesday. Construction activities will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the work is expected to be complete by Oct. 31.

The work will consist of full depth asphalt concrete repairs, pavement grinding, asphalt concrete overlays, slurry sealing, crack sealing, micro-surfacing, traffic striping, crosswalk markings, sidewalk replacement, valley gutter replacement, curb and gutter repairs.

The work will be throughout the city in the areas of Monte Vista, Paulson Court, Church Street, McCorkle Avenue, Money Way, Hudson Avenue, and Spring Street.

The work will cause traffic and detours. Please be aware of all construction signage. For questions, contact St. Helena Public Works at 968-2658.

This project is being funded with local Measure T and state SB1 funds. For more information on Measure T projects countywide, visit the Measure T website at nvta.ca.gov/measure-t.

