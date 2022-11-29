St. Helena boutique Findings introduces Studio Findings

Christmas shoppers will be seeing — or make that finding — a lot more gift ideas at one downtown boutique.
St. Helena retail mainstay Findings has expanded to include Studio Findings, a sort of store within a store that sells artisanal tabletop products like dishes, cups, bowls and napkins.
The products are trademarked with the name Sobre Mesa, said proprietor Maura Wilson, who opened Findings in 1999 and recently launched Studio Findings in partnership with her sister-in-law, Renata Campion.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Latin for “over the table,” Sobre Mesa connotes lingering over a dining table to enjoy a meal together, with a sense of social communion, said Wilson.
“Our mission is to make the dining experience not just about a beautiful environment and amazing food and wine, but also about connection among the people sitting at the table,” she said.
Studio Findings functions as a showroom for an online store at
studiofindings.com, which is going live this week.
The pieces are manufactured all over the world. An Italian artisan is delivering an olive oil cruet, Argentinian manufacturers are hand-making throws, and olivewood charcuterie platters are being imported from Tunisia.
There are also pillows made from vintage fabrics manufactured in St. Helena.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Wilson said.
She also plans to collaborate with chefs, florists and event planners to craft events based on the Sobre Mesa concept.
Findings is at 1371 Main St. in downtown St. Helena.
It appears people went on a shopping spree this weekend and didn't hold back.
Photos: Napa's Shackford's kitchen store, then and now
John Shackford
John Shackford is the owner and founder of Shackford’s Kitchen Store, which he has operated in downtown Napa for 41 years.
J.L. Sousa, Register
City, county prepare as storms near
Tom Shackford stacks the back of his truck with sandbags for a delivery to Shackford’s Kitchen Store and Nor-Mar Fabrics and Gifts. Shackford and his friends filled up sandbags for the third year in a row to protect his grandfather’s store on Main St. Jorgen Gulliksen/Register
JORGEN GULLIKSEN
Napa Earthquake
Merchandise is tossed inside of Shackford's Kitchen Store following a 6.0 earthquake which struck Napa at 3:20 a.m. causing major damage to a number of downtown buildings.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Shackford’s Kitchen
Shackford’s Kitchen has found a new home at 1300 Main St. in Napa.
Submitted photo
Shackford’s Kitchen
Shackford’s Kitchen has found a new home at 1300 Main St. in Napa.
Submitted photo
Shackford’s Kitchen
Shackford’s Kitchen has found a new home at 1300 Main St. in Napa.
Submitted photo
Shackford’s Kitchen
Shackford’s Kitchen has found a new home at 1300 Main St. in Napa.
Submitted photo
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
A vintage display at Napa's Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
A vintage cash register at Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More in Napa. For years, receipts were handwritten.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Patrick Merkley of Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More owner Patrick Merkley at the Napa store. The longtime business will close its brick and mortar shop on Nov. 30 but open an online store.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackfords
Co-owner Patrick Merkley is installing a new kitchen at At Shackford's Kitchen Store, which includes this commercial prep table once used at Anette's Chocolates.
Marty Orgel photo
Patrick Merkley
Franny Hancock, left, is the daughter of Patrick Merkley, who recently took ownership of Shackford's Kitchen Store in downtown Napa. She works with customer service sales associate Gillian Roberts with new equipment.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Patrick Merkley
Customers pay for purchases at Shackford's Kitchen Store in downtown Napa, which Patrick Merkley recently purchased.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Patrick Merkley
Patrick Merkley, who recently took ownership of Shackford's Kitchen Store in downtown Napa, helps a customer find the perfect frying pan on Monday afternoon.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Shackford's Kitchen Store
John Shackford, left, is selling Shackford's Kitchen Store to Patrick Merkley who promises to retain the establishment's character.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Shackford's Kitchen Store
Cookie jars on a shelf at Shackford's Kitchen Store which will change ownership in mid-October.
J.L. Sousa, Register
You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or
jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!