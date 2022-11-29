St. Helena boutique Findings introduces Studio Findings

Christmas shoppers will be seeing — or make that finding — a lot more gift ideas at one downtown boutique.

St. Helena retail mainstay Findings has expanded to include Studio Findings, a sort of store within a store that sells artisanal tabletop products like dishes, cups, bowls and napkins.

The products are trademarked with the name Sobre Mesa, said proprietor Maura Wilson, who opened Findings in 1999 and recently launched Studio Findings in partnership with her sister-in-law, Renata Campion.

Latin for “over the table,” Sobre Mesa connotes lingering over a dining table to enjoy a meal together, with a sense of social communion, said Wilson.

“Our mission is to make the dining experience not just about a beautiful environment and amazing food and wine, but also about connection among the people sitting at the table,” she said.

Studio Findings functions as a showroom for an online store at studiofindings.com, which is going live this week.

The pieces are manufactured all over the world. An Italian artisan is delivering an olive oil cruet, Argentinian manufacturers are hand-making throws, and olivewood charcuterie platters are being imported from Tunisia.

There are also pillows made from vintage fabrics manufactured in St. Helena.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” Wilson said.

She also plans to collaborate with chefs, florists and event planners to craft events based on the Sobre Mesa concept.

Findings is at 1371 Main St. in downtown St. Helena.