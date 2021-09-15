St. Helena Boy Scouts launch 30-day fundraising campaign for Scout Hall

St. Helena's Troop 1 Boy Scouts are launching a 30-day campaign on Thursday, Sept. 16, to raise money to renovate Scout Hall.

You can find out more at www.friendsofscouthall.org, https://www.facebook.com/scouthallsthelena, or https://www.gofundme.com/f/scout-hall-renovations.

Checks may also be made out to "St. Helena Rotary Foundation" with "Troop 1 Scout Hall Project" in the memo line and mailed to St. Helena Rotary, P.O. Box 211, St. Helena, CA 94574. Online donations may be made on the GoFundMe page.

The campaign will close at the Harvest Festival on Oct. 16.

Scouts are trying to raise $250,000 to replace dry rot, fix windows, upgrade the electrical system, and repair the back steps of the historic building.