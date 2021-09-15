 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena Boy Scouts launch 30-day fundraising campaign for Scout Hall

St. Helena Boy Scouts launch 30-day fundraising campaign for Scout Hall

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Scout Hall

Scout Hall, on Railroad Avenue in St. Helena, originated as an olive oil factory.

 Mariam Hansen photo

St. Helena's Troop 1 Boy Scouts are launching a 30-day campaign on Thursday, Sept. 16, to raise money to renovate Scout Hall.

You can find out more at www.friendsofscouthall.org, https://www.facebook.com/scouthallsthelena, or https://www.gofundme.com/f/scout-hall-renovations.

Checks may also be made out to "St. Helena Rotary Foundation" with "Troop 1 Scout Hall Project" in the memo line and mailed to St. Helena Rotary, P.O. Box 211, St. Helena, CA 94574. Online donations may be made on the GoFundMe page.

The campaign will close at the Harvest Festival on Oct. 16.

Scouts are trying to raise $250,000 to replace dry rot, fix windows, upgrade the electrical system, and repair the back steps of the historic building.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News