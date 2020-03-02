St. Helena Boy Scouts learn survival skills at snow camp

When it comes to cold temperatures, there are two kinds of people: Those who crank up the thermostat and pile on the blankets and those who go outside and relish every frigid minute.

Count St. Helena’s Troop One Boy Scouts among the second group. They spent the Presidents’ Day weekend at Snow Camp near Silver Lake in the Sierra Nevadas and came back with zero complaints.

“It was actually pretty warm,” said Weston Staid. “Everybody started stripping off layers because we were overheating from hiking.”

Giovan Flamson nodded in agreement. “It was like 40 degrees,” he added nonchalantly.

Troop One has been going to Snow Camp since 1978, said Jason Kelperis, who attended as a Scout and now as a parent. The late Dr. Robert Darter started the tradition, and his son John has helped carry it on.

“It’s my favorite outing … because we’re teaching the boys survival skills,” Kelperis said. “We have an outstanding group of Scouts who were very ambitious and eager to learn.”