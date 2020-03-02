St. Helena Boy Scouts learn survival skills at snow camp

When it comes to cold temperatures, there are two kinds of people: Those who crank up the thermostat and pile on the blankets and those who go outside and relish every frigid minute.
Count St. Helena’s Troop One Boy Scouts among the second group. They spent the Presidents’ Day weekend at Snow Camp near Silver Lake in the Sierra Nevadas and came back with zero complaints.
“It was actually pretty warm,” said Weston Staid. “Everybody started stripping off layers because we were overheating from hiking.”
Giovan Flamson nodded in agreement. “It was like 40 degrees,” he added nonchalantly.
Troop One has been going to Snow Camp since 1978, said Jason Kelperis, who attended as a Scout and now as a parent. The late Dr. Robert Darter started the tradition, and his son John has helped carry it on.
“It’s my favorite outing … because we’re teaching the boys survival skills,” Kelperis said. “We have an outstanding group of Scouts who were very ambitious and eager to learn.”
Twenty Scouts -- 36 people in all including chaperones -- went on this year's four-day trip. As soon as they arrived, they started digging the snow caves where they would sleep. Most are only big enough for about two boys, but the biggest can accommodate most of the troop. One photo shows 16 Scouts huddled in what Kelperis called “the Taj Mahal of snow caves.”
Once the caves are dug, the Scouts spend most of the four-day trip “sledding and hiking and having fun,” said Cleo McClain.
“My favorite part was climbing up (9,400-foot) Thunder Mountain and then coming back down,” said Flamson, adding that the Troop wore snowshoes. “You were essentially gliding because the snow was so powdery.”
Staid said his strategy was to slide down the hill backwards, which worked just fine until he slammed into a tree.
“At least it wasn’t a rock,” said Staid. “I got up and started laughing.”
He didn’t get hurt, but if he had, the troop would have been – as the Scouting motto goes – prepared. They were trained in the treatment of hypothermia, dehydration and broken bones.
“It’s not so much the survival skills we practice there,” Kelperis said. “It’s the month of preparation that happens prior to the trip.”
Aside from First Aid skills, Scouts learn to navigate with a map and compass, heat up snow, and boil the resulting water for cooking or drinking. Scouts in leadership positions, like senior patrol leader William Dappen, learn about leadership and how to mentor the less experienced Scouts.
“This is a boy-run troop,” Kelperis said. “Even though the dads do a lot of prep, once we’re in the snow the boys are preparing all the meals, doing the clean-up and overseeing the snow caves.”
Troop One is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020. To learn more about the troop and how boys ages 11-18 can join, call Scoutmaster Carl Ericson at 299-0611, Stu Smith at 963-2283, or drop by the Scouts’ weekly meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Scout Hall.
