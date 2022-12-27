St. Helena Boy Scouts pick up Christmas trees Jan. 7

FOR THE STAR
St. Helena’s Boy Scout Troop 1 will be picking up Christmas trees in and around St. Helena for recycling on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 7.
Trees that have been stripped of ornaments, nails and tinsel should be left at the curb by 8 a.m. Trees should also be removed from their stands. Garlands and wreaths need to be separated and discarded separately.
A donation of $10 per tree is suggested. Please purchase a tag at Sunshine Foods, Steves Hardware or Central Valley Hardware in St. Helena and fasten it to the tree. These donations support Scouting activities.
Trees will be chipped and recycled by Britton Tree Services, Inc.
St. Helena’s Troop 1 meets every Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Scout Hall on Railroad Avenue. Scouting focuses on character development, citizenship, and personal fitness. Contact Scoutmaster Carl Ericson at 707-299-0611 or
broken_jah@hotmail.com for more information. The Troop is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary, but festivities have been suspended due to COVID-19.
PHOTOS: Napa's Christmas tree lighting brightens holiday season
Tree Lighting
The star atop the Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park glowed between the branches of a nearby tree after the city of Napa's annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday night.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting 2
The Tap Dancing Christmas Trees perform in the amphitheater of Veterans Memorial Park shortly before the audience witnessed the annual illumination of the city Christmas tree Wednesday evening. Members of the Yuletide-themed troupe have been a staple of Napa's tree lighting ceremony as well as its Christmas parade, which this year will take place Dec. 10.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa tree lighting gets holidays off to a shining start
A throng of hundreds packed Veterans Memorial Park in Napa for the city's annual lighting of its downtown Christmas tree, a star-topped fir that will illuminate the holiday nights through year's end. The celebration, which also featured performances by Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli, Tubas at Large and the Napa Valley Brass, is a prelude to a slate of festivities planned across the Napa Valley through the coming weeks.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting 3
A member of Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli performs at Napa's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting 4
The musical group Tubas at Large performed in the Veterans Memorial Park bowl as part of the pageant preceding the city of Napa's annual Christmas tree lighting Wednesday night.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
Members of Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli and the Tap Dancing Christmas Trees waited their turn to perform at the pageant before Napa's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
A member of the Tap Dancing Christmas Trees performs at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Napa Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
The Tap Dancing Christmas Trees performed at Veterans Memorial Park's bowl during the ceremony before the lighting of Napa's downtown Christmas tree.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
People gather to watch the festivities at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Veterans park in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
A vendor sells glow toys at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
Visitors gather around the Christmas tree in Veterans Park after the annual tree lighting ceremony in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
A member of the Tap Dancing Christmas Trees greets the crowd at the annual tree lighting ceremony at Veterans park in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
Members of Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli perform at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Veterans park in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
Visitors gather around the Christmas tree in Veterans Park after the annual tree lighting ceremony in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
Members of Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli wait to perform at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Veterans park in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
Members of Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli perform at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Veterans park in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
Visitors gather around the Christmas tree in Veterans Park after the annual tree lighting ceremony in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
The musical group Tubas at Large perform at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Veterans park in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Tree Lighting
Visitors gather around the Christmas tree in Veterans Park after the annual tree lighting ceremony in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
