 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena Boy Scouts pick up Christmas trees Jan. 7

  • Updated
Boy Scouts

Troop 1 Boy Scouts pose during their annual Christmas tree pickup in 2020.

 Submitted photo

St. Helena’s Boy Scout Troop 1 will be picking up Christmas trees in and around St. Helena for recycling on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 7.

Trees that have been stripped of ornaments, nails and tinsel should be left at the curb by 8 a.m. Trees should also be removed from their stands. Garlands and wreaths need to be separated and discarded separately.

A donation of $10 per tree is suggested. Please purchase a tag at Sunshine Foods, Steves Hardware or Central Valley Hardware in St. Helena and fasten it to the tree. These donations support Scouting activities.

Trees will be chipped and recycled by Britton Tree Services, Inc.

St. Helena’s Troop 1 meets every Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Scout Hall on Railroad Avenue. Scouting focuses on character development, citizenship, and personal fitness. Contact Scoutmaster Carl Ericson at 707-299-0611 or broken_jah@hotmail.com for more information. The Troop is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary, but festivities have been suspended due to COVID-19.

People are also reading…

A modest Christmas tree offered Ukrainians a glimmer of hope for the holidays, while Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas as visitors descended upon the birthplace of Jesus.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News