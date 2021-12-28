St. Helena Boy Scouts pick up Christmas trees Jan. 8

St. Helena’s Boy Scout Troop 1 will be picking up Christmas trees in and around St. Helena for recycling on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 8.
Trees that have been stripped of ornaments, nails and tinsel should be left at the curb by 8 a.m. Trees should also be removed from their stands. Garlands and wreaths need to be separated and discarded separately: the Scouts emphasize that this is only a tree pick-up — they will not be picking up garlands and wreaths. Trees being picked up by the Scouts don't need to be cut into pieces.
A donation of $10 per tree is suggested. Please purchase a tag at Sunshine Foods, Steves Hardware or Central Valley Hardware in St. Helena and fasten it to the tree. These donations support Scouting activities.
Trees will be chipped and recycled by Britton Tree Services, Inc.
St. Helena’s Troop 1 normally meets every Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Scout Hall on Railroad Avenue, but is currently waiting for COVID-19 restrictions to lift. Scouting focuses on character development, citizenship, and personal fitness. Contact Scoutmaster Carl Ericson at 299-0611 or broken_jah@hotmail.com for more information. The Troop is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary, but festivities have been suspended due to COVID-19.
