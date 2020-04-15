St. Helena braces for $7.2 million loss to General Fund due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to take a $7.2 million bite out of St. Helena’s General Fund in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
Sales taxes will go down by $1.4 million this fiscal year and $2.6 million in fiscal year 2021, which begins in July, according to projections presented to the City Council on Tuesday.
Hotel taxes are projected to fall short by $1.1 million this fiscal year and $2.1 million in fiscal year 2021.
The $4.7 million hit in fiscal year 2021 would amount to about one-third of the General Fund.
Finance Director April Mitts said she isn’t concerned about the city’s liquidity, but “some hard decisions are going to have to be made in regards to the budget and the different services that we provide as a city.”
“These are serious numbers,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. “But we’re focused and we have an excellent staff and a very engaged council. So I’m confident and optimistic that we’ll navigate through this."
Property taxes, the city’s third primary source of revenue, won’t feel the pain until fiscal year 2022, when decreases in assessed value could result in $300,000 in lost property tax revenue, Mitts said.
The coronavirus, the closure of non-essential businesses, and the ongoing shelter-at-home order will continue to affect the city’s bottom line for years to come.
Measure T revenues, which are based on sales taxes, will be reduced by $1 million through fiscal year 2022, and SB1 and gas taxes will be reduced by $450,000 through fiscal year 2024.
The city expects to end this fiscal year with General Fund reserves of $6.1 million (41%) instead of the $7.3 million (45%) projected a few months ago.
The city started taking cost containment measures on March 23, imposing a hiring freeze, eliminating non-essential overtime, and suspending non-essential purchases, employee travel and training, and non-essential contracts which hadn’t already been executed.
Those steps will save about $424,500. The city could save another $838,500 by keeping some staff positions vacant, transferring back to the General Fund $250,000 that had been set aside for a second round of roof repairs at the library, postponing a housing nexus study and other non-essential expenses, and reassigning some staff members to the city’s Emergency Operations Center, where their pay would be subject to state and federal reimbursement.
With hotels closed, the council plans to defer hotel tax payments for February through April until June 30.
The council is also suspending renewal requirements for its CARES program for low-income water and sewer customers and plans to increase its allocation for CARES discounts by $15,000 in the next fiscal year.
The council will hold hearings on next year’s budget on May 14 and May 28.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.