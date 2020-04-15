St. Helena braces for $7.2 million loss to General Fund due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to take a $7.2 million bite out of St. Helena’s General Fund in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Sales taxes will go down by $1.4 million this fiscal year and $2.6 million in fiscal year 2021, which begins in July, according to projections presented to the City Council on Tuesday.

Hotel taxes are projected to fall short by $1.1 million this fiscal year and $2.1 million in fiscal year 2021.

The $4.7 million hit in fiscal year 2021 would amount to about one-third of the General Fund.

Finance Director April Mitts said she isn’t concerned about the city’s liquidity, but “some hard decisions are going to have to be made in regards to the budget and the different services that we provide as a city.”

“These are serious numbers,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. “But we’re focused and we have an excellent staff and a very engaged council. So I’m confident and optimistic that we’ll navigate through this."

Property taxes, the city’s third primary source of revenue, won’t feel the pain until fiscal year 2022, when decreases in assessed value could result in $300,000 in lost property tax revenue, Mitts said.