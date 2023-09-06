If you were hoping to see a coffee shop at the former Archetype space, you’re in luck.

The same goes if you were hoping for a lunch spot, a gathering space, upscale retail, vintage furniture, sustainably sourced artisan goods, architectural eye candy — you get the idea.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

NO|MA House Café & Collective is all of those things, as well as an effort to extend St. Helena’s commercial core north of Adams Street, toward the post office, Rianda House and Lyman Park.

NO|MA (short for North Main) is the brainchild of Ann Backen, along with an all-female team of owners, designers and operators. Backen has worked alongside her husband, Howard Backen, at the architectural firm Backen & Backen, but in an interview a few days before Friday’s grand opening, she made it clear that NO|MA House is her project, not his.

“We call it a living lab,” she said. “You have food for nourishment, education for knowledge and thoughtful design. We’ve mixed all of these things that you generally see siloed. You go to a restaurant and it’s just a restaurant. You go to a design store and it’s just a design store. You go to the movies and it’s just the movies. We wanted to bring that interactive, sensorial experience all under one roof.”

NO|MA House opened Friday with a light menu of coffee, smoothies, pastries, snacks and wine by the glass. Food offerings will expand in the late fall to include sandwiches, soups, salads and seasonal specials like meatloaf and turkey meatballs.

A rotating series of films, photos and educational programs will be projected on the wall behind the dining area. Backen and her team want to offer community engagement programs and raise awareness of nonprofits like Nimbus Arts and Monarch Justice Center.

Backen sees NO|MA House as a space that gives off a “feel-good vibe” and reflects her values of nature, design, health, community and sustainability.

“We wanted to move away from fast-paced cycles that contribute to landfills and overconsumption,” Backen said. “So everything was super-thoughtfully chosen before we put it on a shelf.”

Everything in the space is also “shoppable,” Backen said, right down to the furnishings and lighting (OK, she conceded, not the refrigerator).

The 103-year-old building underwent two years of remodeling, with the floors and walls “essentially gutted,” Backen said.

She tried to organize “regenerative practices” into the design, using materials like reclaimed wood and leather drawer pulls produced from scraps that otherwise would have been thrown out. The concrete that makes up the bar was mixed with an aggregate that reduces its carbon footprint.

The façade was modified to feel more open to the sidewalk compared with Archetype restaurant’s enclosed courtyard. The more welcoming design reflects Backen’s optimism about “activating” and “energizing” northern Main Street and changing the perception that “the sidewalk rolls up” when you reach Adams Street.

Like at Market and the Model Bakery, sidewalk seating will produce “a European feel of community connection,” Backen said. She’d also love to see one of the on-street parking spaces in front of NO|MA House converted to a bike-friendly parklet.

Backen said she feels invested in St. Helena, where she’s spent the last 23 years with her family. Before that, she’d envisioned St. Helena eventually becoming the Napa Valley’s drive-through, overshadowed by Yountville and Calistoga. But moving here made her bullish about St. Helena’s future.

“I felt beholden to be part of the solution,” she said. “I was also tired of complaining about the community and not doing anything about it.”

NO|MA House is her all-in effort to do something, putting her own money on the line.

“This is either going to be a really good idea or the worst one I’ve ever had,” she said.

NO|MA House is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1429 Main St.