St. Helena businesses prepare for slowdown amid coronavirus

“We got a quick jump on it,” Menegon said. “It’s just like with the fires. In June or July we assume we have to start stocking up for fires or PG&E outages. We want to gradually get this stuff in instead of waiting and being in a panic.”

The ACE Hardware warehouse in Sacramento is helping Steves keep commonly requested items in stock. Menegon said the twice-a-week deliveries will continue throughout the crisis, as long as the virus isn’t discovered in the warehouse itself, which would force it to close.

Steves is offering pickup service for customers who want to buy something over the phone and pick it up at the door without entering the building or contacting anyone.

The store is sanitizing frequently touched surfaces every two hours, giving employees the option of wearing gloves and N95 masks, and allowing workers over the age of 65 to stay home if they wish.

The new Erosion Wine Company was one of the few businesses that were closed Monday morning. A sign on the door said it would remain closed “for the time being until things in the world get a bit more boring.”

Across the street, Orin Swift Cellars imposed a 10-person limit in its tasting room.