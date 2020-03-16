St. Helena businesses prepare for slowdown amid coronavirus

Most St. Helena businesses, except for wineries, remained open on Monday as the economic toll of the coronavirus started to become apparent downtown.
Debra Caselli, owner of Calla Lily, said she hasn’t decided whether to keep her store open, especially considering the economic impact of wineries being closed at the order of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“I’m in the age group that shouldn’t be out and about,” she said, but added that the “wonderful local clientele” she’s developed over the last 35 years will help make up for the loss of tourism.
“The weekend was fine,” said Chelsea Radcliffe at Carter & Co. “But for us, we can have one or two sales and we’re OK.”
As for whether to stay open, “we’re taking it one day at a time,” she said.
“We want to do the responsible thing and keep everybody safe,” she said.
Steves Hardware has seen a rush for hand sanitizer, toilet paper, protective masks, gloves and cleaning supplies, said Courtney Menegon. Except for hand sanitizer, all of those items remain in stock, although the store has imposed maximum purchase limits on toilet paper, paper towels and N95 masks.
The store started to place orders for those items in January, before the coronavirus had left China.
“We got a quick jump on it,” Menegon said. “It’s just like with the fires. In June or July we assume we have to start stocking up for fires or PG&E outages. We want to gradually get this stuff in instead of waiting and being in a panic.”
The ACE Hardware warehouse in Sacramento is helping Steves keep commonly requested items in stock. Menegon said the twice-a-week deliveries will continue throughout the crisis, as long as the virus isn’t discovered in the warehouse itself, which would force it to close.
Steves is offering pickup service for customers who want to buy something over the phone and pick it up at the door without entering the building or contacting anyone.
The store is sanitizing frequently touched surfaces every two hours, giving employees the option of wearing gloves and N95 masks, and allowing workers over the age of 65 to stay home if they wish.
The new Erosion Wine Company was one of the few businesses that were closed Monday morning. A sign on the door said it would remain closed “for the time being until things in the world get a bit more boring.”
Across the street, Orin Swift Cellars imposed a 10-person limit in its tasting room.
Michael Martin, manager of Market, said the restaurant “has definitely felt the effects” of the sudden economic slowdown. A few large parties from outside the Napa Valley had already canceled their reservations.
However, the restaurant is also feeling the support of locals.
“In times like these the community comes together and says, ‘How can we help each other out?’” he said.
Market planned to roll out a delivery service on Tuesday. Owner Daniel Villasenor said Villa Corona is also offering free delivery in St. Helena during the restaurant’s regular hours.
Tra Vigne Pizzeria is offering curbside delivery for pick-up orders. Customers can call in their order and call the restaurant again when they arrive, and the order will be brought out to the car.
During limited time windows, Tra Vigne is also offering $5 delivery to St. Helena, Rutherford, Calistoga and limited parts of Angwin.
Tra Vigne’s sister business, Tre Posti Events & Catering, is offering an Al Tuo Tavolo (At Your Table) delivery service, with no minimums and no delivery fees.
The Cameo Cinema is staying open but limiting sales to 40 tickets per screening, in keeping with the recommendation of six feet of social distancing. The theater has suspended its Bring-Your-Own-Bowl popcorn offer, required staff to wear gloves, and enhanced its deep cleaning routine.
The sold-out March 16 CinemaBites event was postponed to March 30, and encore screenings of “Fantastic Fungi” were set for March 31, April 1 and April 2.
