St. Helena calls on water customers to cut consumption by 30%

Under Phase II, residential customers are limited to 65 gallons per person per day, plus 2,500 gallons per month for outdoor use. Non-residential customers must cut their consumption by 10% compared with their previous non-drought winter average.

On April 13 the council could adopt penalties for customers who exceed their water rations.

Bell Canyon Reservoir is at 43% of capacity, and at least 25% is supposed to be reserved for firefighting and to maintain water pressure. Based on typical water consumption without conservation, Bell Canyon would hit that 25% mark in September.

At the end of March, St. Helena had 466 acre-feet of water available from Bell Canyon Reservoir until it hits 25%, 90 acre-feet from the Stonebridge wells based on their estimated maximum yield, and 312 acre-feet from the City of Napa.

St. Helena’s contract with Napa requires the city to buy 600 acre-feet per fiscal year, with an option for another 200 acre-feet if Napa can provide it. But with state water allocations being cut, it’s unclear whether Napa will be willing to sell the extra 200 acre-feet, said Wanger said.

To limit the strain on Bell Canyoon, the city has been drawing as much water as it can from the Stonebridge wells and the Napa water connection.