St. Helena cancels fire department Lobster Feed, rec programs

The St. Helena Fire Department’s Lobster Feed was canceled Friday following the declaration of a local health emergency in Napa County related to the coronavirus.

The March 28 fundraiser was canceled, with no plans to reschedule, in accordance with a directive by the California Department of Public Health recommending the cancellation of gatherings of more than 250 people.

The city also canceled several recreational programs, at least through the end of March: Zumba, Martial Arts, Boxing, TK and Kinder Jam, Little Sluggers T-Ball, Chess Club, and Yoga classes.

All after-school programs are canceled through April 13. The St. Helena Public Library is also canceling or postponing some programs, including Jay Greene’s World War II lectures.

The St. Helena police and fire departments have secured protective equipment to reduce the potential spread of the virus.

The city is also implementing various measures to reduce the potential for transmission, including enhanced cleaning of doors/facilities, the use of gloves for cash handling, and the removal of publicly shared pens and pencils. The public is encouraged to communicate with City Hall via email and phone if a visit can be avoided. The city is also prepared for remote work protocols, if necessary.