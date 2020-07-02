St. Helena cancels Fourth of July Bike Parade

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's Fourth of July Bike Parade has been canceled "out of an abundance of caution," the City of St. Helena announced Thursday morning.

"On Wednesday, July 1, Governor Newsom stated that Californians should not gather with people they do not live with and people should avoid crowds," the city said in a press release. "COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Napa County and the threat of community spread of the virus remains high. Hosting an event like the bike parade, where people from different households would gather before the start of the parade and at the conclusion of the parade, is an unnecessary risk to be taking given the current public health circumstances.

"While we are disappointed that we must cancel the event, we do appreciate the understanding and support of our community as we all continue to try to navigate this extraordinary situation.

"We do encourage all city residents to celebrate their Independence Day in a responsible manner and to do their part to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Spend time with people in your household, go for a bike ride and enjoy your holiday while maintaining safe social distance and wearing a mask in public."