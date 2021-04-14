 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena cancels Fourth of July fireworks show

St. Helena cancels Fourth of July fireworks show

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Helena fireworks show, 2018

The skies over Crane Park exploded with fireworks during the city-sponsored fireworks show on the Fourth of July in 2018.

 Dave Yewell photo

St. Helena’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show has been canceled for the second straight year.

The 2020 show was canceled in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday the City Council canceled this year’s show due to the pandemic, the risk of wildfire during what’s expected to be a very dry spring and summer, the water shortage, and the estimated cost of $50,000 when city finances are trying to recover from the pandemic.

“The last thing we need is another fire right now,” said Councilmember Eric Hall.

St. Helena Parks & Rec is planning other safe and socially distanced Fourth of July events like a Bike Parade and a Front Yard Fourth.

Napa's only bowling alley, Napa Bowl, just reopened after a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bowlers wasted no time in hitting the lanes once again. Sanitary measures are in place. Masks are required but can be removed when you are at your lane or bowling. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
First Person: Learning to manage Napa County's forests
Community

First Person: Learning to manage Napa County's forests

  • Updated

Patricia Damery thought the verdant forest on her Napa County ranch was a healthy, resilient ecosystem until the 2017 wildfires. This was a wakeup call that her family forest had not been managed for 200 years, since white settlers had arrived and killed or chased away the people who had cared for their land for millennia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News