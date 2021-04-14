St. Helena cancels Fourth of July fireworks show

St. Helena’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show has been canceled for the second straight year.
The 2020 show was canceled in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday the City Council canceled this year’s show due to the pandemic, the risk of wildfire during what’s expected to be a very dry spring and summer, the water shortage, and the estimated cost of $50,000 when city finances are trying to recover from the pandemic.
“The last thing we need is another fire right now,” said Councilmember Eric Hall.
St. Helena Parks & Rec is planning other safe and socially distanced Fourth of July events like a Bike Parade and a Front Yard Fourth.