St. Helena cancels Fourth of July fireworks show

The St. Helena City Council has canceled the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show, weeks after Yountville and Calistoga cancelled their shows.

Like their Upvalley neighbors, St. Helena officials cite the ongoing shelter-at-home orders and prohibitions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Helena’s fireworks show usually draws huge crowds to the areas surrounding Crane Park.

“It’s sad, it’s disappointing, but it’s the right way to go,” City Councilmember Anna Chouteau said during Thursday's council meeting.

She noted that the Cameo Cinema is planning community programs to celebrate the Fourth of July at its socially distanced drive-in theater, which is scheduled to start the last week of June.

The $40,000 the city had earmarked for the fireworks show can be reallocated to other expenses, as the city faces substantial revenue losses due to the pandemic. The council has already diverted $10,000 of the fireworks money to the Cameo’s drive-in.