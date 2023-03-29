Elizabeth Naylor knows as well as anybody how deadly cancer can be, but she says it saved her life by giving her something to fight for.

After surviving an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2021, Naylor is now executive director of Crush Cancer Napa Valley, a nonprofit that supports local cancer patients.

“I don’t want to say cancer was a gift,” Naylor said. “But cancer was a gift.”

One morning in July 2021 Naylor woke up at 12:35 a.m., sat up, put her hand on her left breast, and realized something was wrong. She happened to be visiting a friend in Colorado who was recovering from breast cancer.

Shortly after she returned to St. Helena, Naylor herself was diagnosed with breast cancer. When she got the news over the phone, standing in aisle 4 at the Safeway, Naylor thought it was the worst day of her life. But it turned out that the next day, when she broke the news to her 16-year-old daughter, was even worse.

Naylor remembers going into “fight mode.” She said doctors at Kaiser misdiagnosed her cancer, which turned out to be more invasive than they’d thought. Doctors removed a 5-centimeter tumor and four lymph nodes, and Naylor knew her fight was far from over.

Naylor credits Dr. Ethan Schram from Adventist Health St. Helena’s Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center with contacting her and putting her in touch with oncologists from his team, who performed a left breast mastectomy in October, removed another 21 lymph nodes, and began chemotherapy in November.

“Dr. Schram saved my life,” Naylor said. “I did six months of chemo and 30 rounds of radiation. And here I am.”

It wasn’t easy, personally or financially. She said the California Employment Development Department denied her request for unemployment because she hadn’t paid $300 worth of disability taxes from March 2020 to March 2021.

She said she’d been furloughed from her job as director of events at Goose & Gander, and she couldn’t have been paying taxes on nonexistent earnings. She said she offered to pay the $300 but the EDD declined.

Naylor said she never received a penny from the state despite multiple claims. Instead she survived on her life savings and proceeds from a GoFundMe campaign.

She also had the unflagging support of family and friends, including some famous ones she met during her time at Goose & Gander, which is a favorite hangout of LeBron James and other NBA players.

She arranged to meet James at Goose & Gander. When she got there she was shocked to see he’d brought a few friends: fellow stars Carmelo Anthony, DeAndre Jordan and Russell Westbrook.

“LeBron gave me a signed jersey and told me that he carries me on his shoulders,” Naylor said. “He told me I’m one of the strongest women he knows and he knew I would get through this just fine. That meant so much to me.”

A lot of other cancer patients Naylor met didn’t have that level of support. She noticed they were fighting alone, and she vowed she was going to do something about it.

Naylor had been thinking of doing nonprofit work even during her time at Goose & Gander. Now she was passionate about a cause.

She met with Rayellen Jordon, who’d founded Crush Cancer Napa Valley in 2010 and was looking to step back. Naylor instantly knew she was the right person for the job. She took over as executive director in October 2022.

Crush Cancer Napa Valley helps local cancer patients with rent, utilities and medical bills. It gives a blanket to each incoming patient at the Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center, with a note offering support.

“I didn’t want to get cancer, but because of cancer I now have a cause,” Naylor said.

She now devotes most of her time to Crush Cancer Napa Valley. She organized a successful estate sale and plans to move the foundation's annual 5K run, traditionally held in Yountville, to St. Helena.

Over the long term she wants to offer workshops for patients entering and exiting treatment, and for their loved ones.

"We want to be a resource for them every step of the way," Naylor said.

For more details and to donate, go to crushcancernv.org.

