St. Helena candidates’ forums held via Zoom

St. Helenans have two chances to listen to the views of those running for mayor and one chance to listen, via Zoom, for the five candidates running for two seats on the city council in the Nov. 3 general election.

The St. Helena Rotary Club is hosting the three running for mayor – incumbent Geoff Ellsworth and challengers Mary Koberstein and Peter White – at noon Tuesday, Sept. 15. For the link to join the Zoom meeting, email Kathleen Patterson at kathleen07@comcast.net.

The League of Women Voters of Napa County will host bilingual candidate forums via Zoom. The forum for the three St. Helena mayoral candidates is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. The city council candidates will have their turn at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. Running for two seats on the city council are incumbent David Knudsen and challengers Eric Hall, Lester Hardy, Rosaura Segura and Leslie Stanton.

Send your questions to lwvNapaQuestions@gmail.com, then visit lwvnapa.org for links to watch the forums.

