St. Helena candidates invited to virtual forum on diversity, equity, inclusion

St. Helena City Council candidates are invited to a virtual forum focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Learn the candidates' personal stories and commitments around race, sexual orientation, gender, diversity, inclusion and equity.

The forum is sponsored by Women Stand Up St. Helena and the Monday Black Lives Matter vigil, in collaboration with the Rainbow Action Network, LGBTQ Connection and First 5.

The forum will be held via Zoom and streamed on the Women Stand Up St. Helena Facebook page. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be provided.

