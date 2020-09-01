St. Helena candidates report recent donations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group calling itself Citizens for Responsible Winery Growth in St. Helena has given $1,000 each to St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and to Leslie Stanton and David Knudsen, two of the five candidates running for two seats on the St. Helena City Council in the Nov. 3 election.

Citizens for Responsible Winery Growth is affiliated with St. Helena resident Anthony Micheli. It sued the city in 2017 for approving the expansion of Beringer Vineyards' production facility on Pratt Avenue.

Ellsworth and Stanton are running as part of the “Hometown Community Ticket.” Knudsen, an incumbent, is running for re-election.

Other recent contributions include:

Ellsworth: $1,000 from Peter Mennen and $5,000 from himself, doing business as Geoff Ellsworth Artist

Knudsen: $3,000 from Carl Doumani

Council candidate Lester Hardy: $1,500 from Robert Torres, $1,000 from Roger Trinchero, and $1,000 from Dan Lynch

Mayoral candidate Peter White: $2,500 from Joe Schoendorf

For details visit cityofsthelena.org/cityclerk/page/campaign-statements.