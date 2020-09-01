St. Helena candidates report recent donations

A group calling itself Citizens for Responsible Winery Growth in St. Helena has given $1,000 each to St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and to Leslie Stanton and David Knudsen, two of the five candidates running for two seats on the St. Helena City Council in the Nov. 3 election.
Citizens for Responsible Winery Growth is affiliated with St. Helena resident Anthony Micheli. It sued the city in 2017 for approving the expansion of Beringer Vineyards' production facility on Pratt Avenue.
Ellsworth and Stanton are running as part of the “Hometown Community Ticket.” Knudsen, an incumbent, is running for re-election.
Other recent contributions include:
Ellsworth: $1,000 from Peter Mennen and $5,000 from himself, doing business as Geoff Ellsworth Artist
Knudsen: $3,000 from Carl Doumani
Council candidate Lester Hardy: $1,500 from Robert Torres, $1,000 from Roger Trinchero, and $1,000 from Dan Lynch
Mayoral candidate Peter White: $2,500 from Joe Schoendorf
For details visit cityofsthelena.org/cityclerk/page/campaign-statements.
Watch Now: Cloth face covering do's and don'ts
You may reach David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!