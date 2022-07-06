St. Helena celebrates Fourth of July with games, bike parade, concert

A month-long heat wave ended just in time for St. Helena to celebrate Independence Day with two days of outdoor fun.

Organized by St. Helena Parks and Recreation, the festivities began Sunday with a car show and children's games at Crane Park, followed by a free showing of “A League of Their Own” in collaboration with the Cameo Cinema.

Monday afternoon on the Fourth of July, riders of all ages gathered on Harvest Lane for the city's annual bike parade. They rode to Lyman Park, where there were more kids' activities, including bubbles, face painting and balloon animals.

The celebration culminated not with fireworks but with the Saint Helena Community Band performing its first concert in St. Helena since 2019. The ensemble also performed at Calistoga’s Pioneer Park on Sunday.

The St. Helena Kiwanis Club added patriotic flair by decorating the downtown electroliers with American flags last week.