St. Helenans celebrated Independence Day with a bike parade, two concerts, and a fireworks show over Crane Park.
The second annual bike parade, which was a hit last year, was even more popular this year, as scores of kids and parents started on Harvest Lane and wove their way through residential streets, decked out in patriotic gear.
The parade ended at Lyman Park just before the Saint Helena Community Band began its annual Independence Day concert, featuring a mix of old standards, pop tunes, and John Philip Sousa marches.
Hundreds of people attended the concert, with many taking advantage of free root beer floats courtesy of A&W.
The festivities continued at Crane Park with a concert by the Community Band’s Dixieland Band, followed by a fireworks show.