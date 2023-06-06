The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon-cutting of its new Welcome Center last Thursday.

The chamber moved to 1154 Main St., near the corner of Main and Spring, after Jean-Charles Boisset bought the building they’d been leasing at 1320 Main St. Boisset funded the move, along with the chamber.

Boisset “worked really hard with our team to get us here,” said the chamber's CEO Amy Carabba-Salazar.

“It’s incredible to see the business community come together to support (the Welcome Center),” Carabba-Salazar said. “We’re thrilled to still have it here right on Main Street, and we expect to be even busier.”

The new Welcome Center officially opened to the public on May 30. It will remain open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It provides a free restroom, maps and merchandise from local businesses.

According to the chamber, in 2022 the Welcome Center greeted 22,000 visitors, distributed over 11,000 maps, booked over 100 hotel rooms through sthelena.com, and referred visitors and locals to businesses that are members of the chamber.

Mayor Paul Dohring was on hand for the ribbon-cutting. He said that when he looks at the Welcome Center’s sign, “the word 'welcome' jumps out to me.”

“We have to continue being welcoming. We have to keep this Welcome Center open. We have to let folks know that St. Helena … is the gem of the Napa Valley,” Dohring said, praising Carabba-Salazar and her team at the chamber.

The Welcome Center is funded by the city of St. Helena and the chamber’s nearly 260 member businesses.

