St. Helena Chamber, city promote Gift Card Challenge to help businesses affected during coronavirus slowdown

People are encouraged to buy digital gift cards from participating businesses at sthelena.com and use the cards at a later time. Proceeds will go directly to the businesses.
The Chamber is also encouraging buyers to post about their cards on social media using the hashtag #SHGiftCardChallenge.
Gift cards for $25, $50, $100 and $250 are available for the following businesses:
- 360 Health and Wellness
- Allison in Wine Country
- Brasswood Napa Valley
- Cameo Cinema
- Daisy Clothing Boutique
- E.R. Sawyer Jewelers
- Gathered
- La Boheme
- Lolo's
- Market Restaurant
- Palladium Fine Jewelry
- Parriott Motors
- Patina Estate and Fine Jewelery
- Pavati
- Pennyweight
- Pizzeria Tra Vigne
- Sportago
- St. Helena Cyclery
- Steves Hardware
- The Bottle Shop
- Wydown Hotel
